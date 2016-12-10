Keeping Your Lawn Green And Healthy All Summer

Many people enjoy landscaping. It's a more popular hobby than you'd think, and it's not as hard to learn as it may seem. This article is full of tips and techniques to help beginners learn the basics of landscaping and equip them to create changes in their own yards that they can be proud of.

When planning a landscaping project for your house, be sure that you put your design on paper first. This will help you visualize your concept and ensure that your project is going to work. This is going to help ensure that you do not waste your time and your money with a misguided plan.

You should know that prices fluctuate from one season to the other. You should compare prices for the materials you need and wait for the right moment to buy them. Buying in large quantities is also a good way to save money: do not be afraid to stock materials you know you will use later.

Use contrast to bring interest to your landscaping. Try to plant items that are very different from each other in color, form and texture. Look at a color wheel, select the colors that are opposite each other and then pair plantings of those colors together. This variety will give a better look to your landscape.

Prior to going out and purchasing what you need to do your landscaping, make a plan. By having an idea of what you should buy, and where it is going to go in your yard, you will avoid over purchasing supplies. In the long run, this will save you money, time and frustration.

Know the precise measurements of your target work area before you head out to select your plants and materials. By having correct measurement it will be easier to determine the amount of plants you need. Having this knowledge will help you to avert buying too little or too much of anything.

The cheapest option isn't always the best option. Inexpensive materials will not always have the quality you are after. If you are a novice landscaper, it would be to your benefit to go to a specialty store; even though it may be more costly, you can get plenty of advice, and your supplies will be guaranteed.

Create a plan. Before you pick up a shovel, map everything out on paper. Your plan can range in complexity from a quick sketch to a highly detailed proposal. Be sure to include the features in your garden that you want to keep, and then make several copies of the plan. Use these copies to design a number of different options for your garden, including various types of beds and hard scape.

Plan out what time of the year you are going to buy your supplies in order to save money. For example, lumber does not cost as much in the winter as it does in the summer. You can also find better deals on trees, soil and perennials later in the season when not as many people are buying them.

Consider the amount of sunlight that hits different areas on your property before deciding what to plant there. Some plants need full sunlight while others thrive in shade. If you plant the incorrect varieties in the wrong areas, you are setting yourself up for failure. Talk to a professional at your local nursery to determine which plants will do best in different lighting conditions.

Prepare your soil before you start to plant. Remove any weeds, rake up any leaves, and add any necessary fertilizer. If you do this, you will give your plants a healthy start, which will result in a lovelier lawn. If you try to skip this step, you will create additional work for yourself later on.

If you are planning to hire a landscape professional to design your yard, be certain to get a price quote in writing. Many landscapers under-bid a project to get the business and then find they have to ask for more money. If the quote is in writing, they must honor their original price.

You may be able to save some money by sticking with a square or rectangular patio or garden, but the money that you save could be lessening the appeal of the area. It may be in your best interest to spend a little more to add some attractive shapes so you are happier with the finished product.

Beautiful landscape designs are those that take height and layering into consideration. By staggering plantings based on their probable stature when mature, it is possible to create a tableau that appears organic, rather than overly planned. This gives the appearance of a lush, natural garden instead of a formulaic grouping of predictable plants.

If you are thinking of renovating your landscaping, try to utilize low-maintenance plants, and structures in your plan. This will reduce the amount of time you are maintaining your landscaping, and maximize the amount of time you can enjoy it. If you do not choose this type of landscaping, you will be upset when you are sweating in the summer maintaining your landscaping.

A great way to add continuity to your landscape design is to use evergreens. These plants are green year round and will leave your landscape looking seamless and beautiful throughout the entire year. They will also offset the blandness of any plants that are not in season at any given time.

Work on your landscape in sections. Instead of trying to do your entire your at once, try dividing it into sections and doing one part at a time. This will make your project more affordable. You may want to begin by working on one portion of your yard, or focus solely on a certain type of plant.

Don't be scared off by cheap prices! While splurging can sometimes be worthwhile, at other times, the cheapest materials are just as good as the pricey ones. Before paying extra, consider what you'll be getting for your money, and if it's worth the extra cost. It doesn't always take a lot of money to get quality goods.

Carefully determine the quantities of material you will need. It can be very easy to under or overestimate how much of any given material you will need to get the job done. Before you get started, check you math. Get a second pair of eyes or even a professional to take a look at your materials list.

As this article mentioned earlier, a lot of interest surrounding landscaping has emanated in recent years. Indeed, landscaping has received a lot of buzz, but many people are daunted by what's perceived to be a difficult and challenging hobby. Surprisingly, it's much easier to landscape with the right resources and information. Apply this article's advice and begin landscaping more easily, starting today.