Organic Gardening Suggestions For New Organic Gardeners

From understanding the proper mulch to use to planting your seeds at the right time of the year, the best way that you'll ever become an organic gardener is to learn some great tactics on how to grow. Hopefully, the tips you're about to read in this article will turn you on to the world of organics and help you to develop a green thumb.

Choose carefully the plants you want to grow. Some plants are simply not made to grow indoors. If you want to grow vegetables, you can easily grow broccoli or Brussels sprouts indoors. Alyssums and zinnias are great flowers to grow indoors. You can also experiment with other kinds of plants, but keep in mind that it might not work.

Make sure your seeds have enough room to grow. It is fine to have many seeds in one container before they sprout, but you will have to replant them as they grow. Use containers that are actually big enough for one plant, and avoid having more than one plant in each container.

Protect your seeds from fungus with natural products. You can use milled sphagnum moss to protect all your plants. If your seeds need light to grow, sprinkle the moss first and then place your seeds. This solution is much better than any chemicals you can find in a store and will protect your seeds efficiently.

Use a raised garden bed when planting your plants. Not only does it provide a minor defense against the common vegetable pests, raised garden beds are also warmer during the spring. The planter becomes warmer because it isn't surrounded by several inches of isolating ground-soil. The warmer climate will result you being able to plant earlier.

One of the best ways to be successful at organic gardening is to plan early. The best laid out plans for an organic garden, always make for the most successful garden. Plan what you will plant early on and be sure to have back-up vegetables ready to plant when short-lived plants, like lettuce and spinach, are done for the year.

Try using a beer trap to naturally eradicate slugs from your organic garden. Place a jar into the soil so that the top of it's mouth rests parallel with the soil. Fill it with beer to about one inch below the top of the jar. Slugs will be attracted to the beer and find themselves trapped.

To make sure you are doing organic gardening, define what organic means to you and make sure your seeds, plants and supplies fit your criteria. There is no set scientifically agreed on definition of what "organic" consistently means, so companies can label practically anything organic. Know what it means to you, then read labels to make sure you buy things consistent with your beliefs.

Use alcohol to help control the slugs in your garden by fashioning a beer trap. Dig a hole the size of a glass jar, and bury the jar with the top at ground level. Fill it with beer to about one inch below the top of the jar. Slugs will crawl into the jar to get the beer and not be able to get out again.

Cover bare spots when you plant. When you put a new plant into your organic garden, do not leave the earth bare where you planted. Make sure you mulch the area all around your new plant. This will protect it while it begins to grow. It will also keep the ground moist.

If your organic garden uses containers, you may need to swap seedlings to larger containers as they outgrow them. When you do this, make sure to handle the seedlings by the leaves and roots. To be more specific, you should avoid touching the stems as they are extremely fragile and can be easily damaged. After you have swapped containers, it is recommended to water the roots as this will help them merge with their new environment.

Often times, in order to get rid of certain caterpillars or worms, you have to use a special netting that will hide them from your leafy green plants such as broccoli. This net will keep the pests out and away from damaging your crops, while maintaining the organic essence of your garden.

Spread your mulch out. Mulching is great for your garden. Cover as much of your garden as possible with it. Just be aware that if you let mulch pile up against trees or structures, it can cause them to rot. No one likes rotting trees and sheds, so make sure your mulch is spread.

Not as bad as you thought, correct? Like any other subject, the green world of organic gardening is vast and has a wealth of information available on it. Sometimes you just need a hint as to where to start with it so that you can "jump right in." Now you have the information needed to feel confident to start your organic garden.