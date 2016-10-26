Gardening Without Chemicals: Everything You Had To Understand About Organic Gardening

Organic gardening is often very, very difficult to accomplish, however, with the right knowledge and skills anything is possible. With the accomplishment of growing an organic garden, the reward is well worth the time learning how. This article will provide you with the information you need to know about organic gardening.

When taking an organic path to control garden pests, try to build up the soil to allow healthy microbes to flourish. Earthworms are also very important to organic gardening and they should be encouraged to stay in the soil. When the soil is unhealthy, it is not as resistant to pests.

If you are experiencing a problem with slugs or other insects, a wonderful organic contact pesticide is diatomaceous earth. You can buy this at most garden centers, and it comes in a white powder form. It is an abrasive material that will kill the critters by damaging the skin of the slugs and joints of the insects.

Recycling wood saves money and adds a unique touch to your garden. Use scrap wood to build small garden fences or support structures for plants. Sources include broken tables, chairs, or unused trim pieces from past home improvement projects. Paint the wood to add color and interest to your garden plot.

Use a raised garden bed when planting your plants. Not only does it provide a minor defense against the common vegetable pests, raised garden beds are also warmer during the spring. The planter becomes warmer because it isn't surrounded by several inches of isolating ground-soil. The warmer climate will result you being able to plant earlier.

When first growing a garden, attempt to put as much effort into the first bed as possible. Land that hasn't been used for a while needs an overhaul to begin changing into a viable spot for plants. Usually these regions either lack the right nutrients or consistency of soil. If you plan to make a garden out of patch, make sure that it has all the right pre-conditions to planting.

Know the benefits of composting. Composting is one of the best things you can do for your organic garden. Composting improves moisture levels, promotes fertility, and stimulates plant roots. You can start your own composting at home, and reduce your household waste, as well as get free food for your garden.

Weed control in your organic garden will be more challenging than a conventional garden because you can't use chemical herbicides. One of the best ways to control weeds without using chemicals is creating ground cover with mulch. Save tree trimmings and grass clippings from elsewhere in your garden and spread them around your plants to a depth of about 3 inches. This should be enough to prevent weeds from germinating and growing.

Use alcohol to help control the slugs in your garden by fashioning a beer trap. Dig a hole the size of a glass jar, and bury the jar with the top at ground level. Fill it with beer to about one inch below the top of the jar. Slugs will crawl into the jar to get the beer and not be able to get out again.

Collecting rainwater is the natural way to supply yourself with water for all your organic gardening needs. You can simply build your own system of rain barrels or buy them ready made. That way, you won't have to pay for water for your garden or lawn maintenance. Caution is needed! Covers are suggested to cut down on mosquitoes and other pests that can be attracted to standing water.

To keep dirt from getting stuck in the leaves of lettuce and other leafy vegetables, use mulch. When the plants appear, spread an inch or two of mulch around the base of the plants. This will prevent dirt from getting into the plant and also help prevent pesky weeds. Just be sure that the mulch is organic and untreated by pesticides.

The best and most natural way to fertilize an organic garden is with compost. Compost can be made from anything that was once alive. Don't discount the value of your kitchen waste, leaves, grass clippings or anything else that was once alive. By composting it all, you will give invaluable life to your organic garden.

When you start your organic garden, start a garden journal at the same time. Make note of when you planted seeds, how successful they were, any pests that you noticed, and what tricks proved to be effective. This information will be very helpful when you plant your garden in the following years.

Planting an insectary garden beside your vegetable garden is a natural and effective way to rid your vegetable garden of harmful insects. With the right variety of plants, this garden spot will attract beneficial insects that will kill and eat the harmful ones that eat your vegetables. The insectary can be a separate garden or several small plantings interspersed among the vegetables.

Now that you've read these tips on building and maintaining your very own organic garden right in your back yard, why wait! Stop relying on stores and farmers to give you produce that you could be growing on your own property, grown with love and pesticide free! Build your organic garden today!